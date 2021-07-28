Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete a deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs)

Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete a deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs)

Canadian Armed Forces staged in Okanagan for fire help

Firefighting assistance sees 250 personnel land in Vernon, 90 helping Thomas Creek fire

Approximately 250 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have landed at Vernon’s Army Cadet Camp.

In response to a request for federal assistance for firefighting resources to support mop up and monitoring operations, the CAF is deploying land forces to support local efforts in the emergency response to the wildfire situation in B.C.

They arrived July 23 and 26 and are expected to be here until Aug. 30, at which time the situation will be reassessed.

“The task force leadership is working with local and provincial authorities to determine the most effective way to assist B.C. wildfires,” Navy Lt. Kevin Moffat said.

A vanguard of approximately 90 troops arrived via land transport July 27, to help assist in fire suppression activities in Thomas Creek.

“It looks like they’ll be heading out to another set of fires tomorrow (Thursday, July 29),” Moffat said, adding that 100 Mile House is a possibility after members were there today to review the area.

The reconnaissance activities do not include active firefighting, but mop-up and fire suppression.

Coordinating with BC Wildfire Service, the CAF is deployed to where they are most needed.

The CAF also deployed approximately 50 members to Kamloops earlier this month to support the Air Task Force (ATF) in its fight against wildfires.

The ATF consists of multiple air assets sourced from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (Petawawa) and 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (Edmonton). Air frames currently assigned to the ATF include: CH-147F Chinook helicopters & CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

Called Operation Lentus, the deployment is CAF’s response to natural disasters.

READ MORE: Small ignitions planned along southeast of Thomas Creek wildfire towards Okanagan Falls

READ MORE: Fire now estimated to be 1,500 hectares

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

 

Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs)

Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs)

Previous story
Garrison Lake fire near Princeton grows to 3,000 hectares
Next story
UPDATE: Planned burns set for White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold

Just Posted

Air quality in Salmon Arm has been dismal recently, as this example of fallen ash from wildfires on the morning of July 27 illustrates. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Two citizen-owned air quality sensors in Salmon Arm help fill monitor gap

The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

The Skoglund family stands out front of Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Car wash celebrates half a century with a $50K donation to Okanagan College

Federal internet maps show the majority of the District of Sicamous as having 50 megabyte-per-second download times and 10 megabyte-per-second upload times available as of July 28, 2021. (Google/Government of Canada map)
Internet speed test: Sicamous looks to determine actual speeds in district