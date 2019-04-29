Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria. (Google Maps)

Canadian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria: Global Affairs Canada

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Global Affairs also says consular services are being provided to the family of the Canadian, who has not been identified.

International media reports cite a military spokesman saying a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker were kidnapped off a rig in the Niger Delta on Saturday.

Reuters and CNN report Major Ibrahim Abubakar saying troops are searching the area for the workers and their abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers are often targets.

READ MORE: Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated
Next story
Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Just Posted

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Volunteers prepare for spring cleaning in Sicamous

The district is seeking help for the annual community clean-up

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Summerland’s CAO resigns

Linda Tynan had served with the municipality since 2015

BCHL alumni will play for Canada at World Hockey Championship

Dante Fabbro and Troy Stecher will play at the World Hockey Championship in Slovakia

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Vernon roadway

High Tea in May and actors wanted at Haney

R.J. Haney Heritage Village Museum seeking interpreters, actors for dinner theatre

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

Witnesses say police arrived on scene about 5 a.m. Monday

Most Read