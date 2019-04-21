Local media report a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso in Yucatan state. (The Yucatan Times/Twitter)

Canadian killed in Mexico, consular officials assisting family: Global Affairs

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been killed in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the victim’s family.

A spokeswoman for the department says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, but no further details can be disclosed.

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso, in Yucatan state, on Friday morning.

Citing police officials, The Yucatan Times reports that the man was found with at least five stab wounds to his chest and neck.

READ MORE: B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

Just Posted

CSRD Board backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

It is feared that the caribou recovery plans could result in closure of backcountry areas

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny Easter Sunday

Temperatures will peak at approximately 20C region-wide

Gathering in Salmon Arm to offer support, resources after shooting

Agencies join to provide practical assistance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at rec centre

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Have your say on proposed ban of single use plastic bags

Salmon Arm to hold public information session on bylaw this Tuesday, April 23

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

Pets still missing after Peachland home fire

Two Pomeranians and two cats are missing after fire

UBC Okanagan scientist offers gardening tips

Miranda Hart talks dirt

Okanagan student shows skill at provincial finals

Aidan Eglin of Armstrong won website development event at Skills Canada’s B.C. finals in Abbotsford

Kootnekoff: Easter Bunny legal woes

Several years ago, our young daughter needed to know: “Is Santa Claus… Continue reading

Okanagan fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware cats were in wood pile in yard near garbage pile fire that got away

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

Okanagan township’s open burning winds down

Spallumcheen reminds residents of regulation changes as open burning concludes April 30

Children gather for Easter festival in Summerland

Fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza included activities and egg hunt

Most Read