HMCS Windsor, one of Canada’s Victoria-class long range patrol submarines, returns to port in Halifax on June 20, 2018. The Department of National Defence is pushing ahead with plans to extend the lives of Canada’s four submarines, with the head of the navy hoping some work will start in the coming months. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canadian navy plans to extend life of submarines

The fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start

The Department of National Defence is pushing ahead with plans to extend the lives of Canada’s four submarines, with the head of the navy hoping some work will start soon.

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd says the fact one submarine was recently in Asia while another was in the Mediterranean is proof the fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start.

READ MORE: Feds didn’t fully assess requirements in towing vessel contract, tribunal says

Lloyd says defence officials are now working through the details to extend the lives of the submarines and make sure they can continue to operate into the 2030s.

More extensive work is expected to start in three or four years, but Lloyd says efforts are underway to start some minor upgrades before the end of the fiscal year in March.

The plan comes as countries around the world have stepped up investments in their submarine and antisubmarine fleets to protect their waters — and operate in waters not under their control.

NATO has specifically raised concerns about Russian submarines in the North Atlantic, while Canadian frigate commanders patrolling in the Atlantic and Mediterranean have reported detecting more foreign submarines.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner
Next story
Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Just Posted

Province proposes Salmon Arm cannabis retail outlet

BC Liquor Distribution Branch pursuing new store at SmartCentres site

Cougar attacks, kills dog in Okanagan

Conservation officer gives tips on what to do in case of encounter with a cougar.

Vernon murder suspect denied bail

One of two accused of murder will remain behind bars

Semis obstruct westbound lane of TCH near Sicamous

Traffic is moving slowly, alternating the use of the eastbound lane

Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Accused facing arson charges released with 23 conditions including a 7 p.m. curfew

Former Shuswap man part of Kelowna Caesar creation team

Simp’s Serious Syrups has opened a store on High Road in Kelowna

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet supports charity, competition and community

Annual event raises over $6,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Light marking Sicamous Narrows broken

The flashing green light showing the safe route in and out of the narrows is awaiting repairs

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Carol Armstrong named Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

“I was so surprised and I’m so humbled by the recognition.”

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Most Read