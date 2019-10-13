The CF Snowbirds in action. (Erin Haluschak photo)

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

HAMPTON, Ga. — The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its pilots is safe after he had to eject from his plane just before an aerobatics show in the United States.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier’s jet crashed into an unpopulated area Sunday near Hampton, Georgia, and no one on the ground was injured.

The Snowbirds were set to perform at the Atlanta Air Show. Event organizers said they cancelled the rest of Sunday’s show after the crash.

RELATED: VIDEO: Snowbirds bring their sights and sounds to the sky

The Snowbirds said in a statement on Twitter that it is too early to speculate on what caused the crash.

Social media video from the air show held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway south of the city showed smoke rising from the downed jet well off in the distance.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Sicamous Fire Department wants funds to bolster training efforts

Just Posted

Contenders and Carlin Hall meet again for 18th annual magical visit

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What would you and your party do to promote inclusivity and political consensus in the country?

Anti-police profanity appears overnight in Salmon Arm skatepark

People using the park said the paint was still wet Saturday morning

Salmon Arm events over Thanksgiving weekend

Get in the fall spirit with a cemetery tour on Sunday

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Letter writer disagrees with human-caused climate change

“The cost of climate change” [Shuswap Market News, Letters, Oct. 4] is… Continue reading

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Letter: Canada should become an innovator to lead the world

Why does it take a 16-year-old child to chastise the world, as… Continue reading

Info nights, tuition giveaway return to Okanagan College

Salmon Arm campus open house set for Thursday, Oct. 17

Boats once plied Okanagan Lake

Lake was used as transportation corridor connecting communities in the valley

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Most Read