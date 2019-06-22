Canadian soldier’s remains to return to Canada after death in parachute exercise

The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.

READ MORE: Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria during training exercise

Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.

He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence says Labrie’s remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.

The military is investigating Labrie’s death.

At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.

The Canadian Press

Most Read