A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A new medical review of the existing research into women’s cardiovascular disease has uncovered what the authors call a “stunning” lack of information about how women are affected by the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

Canadian study finds ‘stunning’ lack of research into women’s heart health

The review concludes that cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death among women in Canada

A new review of the existing research into women’s cardiovascular disease has uncovered what the authors call a “stunning” lack of information about how women are affected.

The review was released by Heart & Stroke and the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance, who call it a first-of-its-kind scientific look at gender gaps in cardiovascular research.

The more than 30 authors of the paper found cardiovascular disease in women is under-researched, leaving women under-diagnosed, under-treated and less aware of the risks they face.

The review concludes that cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death among women in Canada, in part because women are not well represented in the research.

The authors say potential sex-specific risk factors, such as early-onset menstruation, are increasingly noted during diagnosis but are so far unexplained.

They hope the review will mean changes to the way women’s cardiovascular health is studied and consequently treated in Canada.

ALSO READ: Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Just Posted

Salvation Army’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm welcomes you

Make community connections while taking a walk and contributing to $35,000 goal

Letter: South Shuswap incorporation a foregone conclusion?

Writer overwhelmed with information at committee meeting

Snapshot: Valentine’s donations to Shuswap organizations

Shuswap SPCA, SAFE Society receive some love from SASCU Insurance

Sniffing out options for expansion of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Public presented with nine site possibilities at open house, feedback to help narrow options

CHIME finds four days of noise, twelve days of silence from space

The radio telescope picked up the first recorded pattern in radio signals from space

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

South Okanagan mountain bore racist name for a half century

Nkawala Mountain was initially named in connection with the deaths of two black men.

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

UBCO announces new top boss for Okanagan campus

Lesley Cormack will start in the position this summer

Nine West Kelowna athletes to go to B.C. Winter Games

The athletes will compete in biathlon and cross country ski

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read