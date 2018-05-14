Margot Kidder at 2009 Comic-Con. (Loren Javier/Flickr)

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Margot Kidder, the Canadian actress who played Lois Lane in four Superman films, has died at the age of 69.

The actress died in her Montana home, according to TMZ reports. Her cause of death is unknown.

Kidder played Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the 1978 film and continued on in that role for the next three sequels.

She suffered from bipolar disorder, which led to a brief stint of homelessness in the 1990s, and became an advocate for mental health.

Condolences poured in on social media:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon River might not rise beyond last week’s high
Next story
Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Just Posted

Sinkhole on Highway 1 near Sicamous delays traffic

Westbound lane closed on Trans-Canada about five kilometres east of Sicamous

Salmon River might not rise beyond last week’s high

New forecast predicts level of 74 cubic meters per second, less than Thursday’s 77.

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

In Photos: Students go cross country

Shuswap elementary school runners hit the trails in cross-country meet

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Video: Salty Dog 2018

Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the South Canoe trails they could finish

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

May long affecting Okanagan-Similkameen flood preparations

Hotels fill up as RDOS seeks emergency lodging; residents with medical needs should self-evacuate now

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Most Read