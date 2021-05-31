This is a 3D rendering of a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, which the City of Vernon has been awareded and will be located at Marshall Field Park. (Submitted)

This is a 3D rendering of a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, which the City of Vernon has been awareded and will be located at Marshall Field Park. (Submitted)

Canadian Tire selects Okanagan city for inclusive playground

Jumpstart Charities will donate inclusive playground for kids of all abilities to City of Vernon

Vernon’s Marshall Field will receive an inclusive playground.

The city and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities said Marshall Field will get a Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, a large inclusive structure designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

“We are very excited by this announcement,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming. “This is a significant investment into Marshall Field Park and a wonderful addition to Vernon’s park offerings. Having a new accessible playground for our community is an important step in being an inclusive and youth-friendly city. On behalf of the city, I’d like to thank Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local associate dealer Jack D’Amico for this generous donation to help provide a safe and enjoyable space for all kids in Greater Vernon.”

The Marshall Field Park location will support sibling play during soccer, be beneficial for the new daycare that will be constructed adjacent to Laker’s Clubhouse, and activate the park through the summer. Council has already approved funding for the construction of a playground on this site; therefore, this donation will enable a much larger, accessible playground that has been designed and vetted by national accessibility experts.

“We are thrilled to introduce our inclusive and accessible Jumpstart Playground to the City of Vernon,” said Scott Fraser, president, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “On track to creating largescale inclusive playgrounds in every province and territory across Canada, our goal is to ensure they become the standard for inclusivity by creating imaginative spaces where children of all abilities can share in the magic of play.”

This gift is part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, a five-year fundraising commitment from Canadian Tire Corporation focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming, to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.

Jumpstart will contribute the professionally designed accessible playground and the rubber surface that the playground will sit on. The city’s contribution to the project includes the site and site preparation, accessibility upgrades including paved walkways, bathroom upgrades and facilities around the playground, playground inspection, maintenance and annual reporting.

READ MORE: Employees Jumpstart charity

READ MORE: Vernon history in pictures


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationMunicipal Government

Previous story
Alleged firearm report leads to Okanagan motel investigation
Next story
Devastation over discovery at Kamloops residential school felt deeply throughout Shuswap

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol set up speed reader board on 20th Avenue SE

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Rust Valley Restorers’ Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall have been restoring cars on Mike’s Tappen property for three season’s of the popular History channel show. It was announced on May 26, 2021, that a fourth season has been green lit for production. (Contributed)
Shuswap-based Rust Valley Restorers rolling into fourth season

Popular History channel program wrapped up third season in February

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

Letter writer congratulates Salmon Arm council for its stand on bottled water. (File photo)
Letter: Congratulations offered to Salmon Arm council for stand on bottled water

Writer condones extraction of water for profit

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

Anita Froh took photos of a new born fawn and mom in the backyard of the notorious Winnipeg Street home. (Facebook)
Injured deer and baby living in empty lot of notorious Penticton problem home

Neighbours are concerned about the well being of the injured mom

A map showing “Block C,” slated to be the first phase of the Goat’s Peak development. (Contributed)
Proposed West Kelowna ‘flagship’ neighbourhood clears another hurdle

The proposed Goat’s Peak neighbourhood’s first phase of development is planned to include 184 homes

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Most Read