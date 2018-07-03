(Black Press files)

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

A Canadian trades union is asking Canadians to shop at home and tweet about it, as U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum go into effect.

Unifor launched its #IShopCanada campaign in conjunction with Canada Day and the rollout of Canadian counter-tariffs against the U.S.

On June 1, the U.S. brought in 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

The tariffs came as the U.S. and Canada, along with Mexico, renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Canada and the European Union have for years imposed “massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers” on U.S. exports.

In response, Canada has announced “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports, including on everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens.

“This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this year.

“This is a very strong response, it is a proportionate response, it is perfectly reciprocal. This is a very strong Canadian action in response to a very bad U.S. decision.”

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said that the tariffs imposed by the U.S. are a “clear and present threat” to Canada’s economy.

“By choosing to shop Canada you are investing in good paying jobs while also providing a boost to the economy,” said Dias.

“Together we can make a difference – one purchase at a time.”

– with files from The Canadian Press

