(Canadian Press)

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

A tiny Newfoundland village is hoping to quickly remove the massive body of a humpback whale that has been stuck there since last fall, fearing the impending odour and mess as warmer weather approaches.

The whale’s body was frozen and covered with snow for the winter months in Nameless Cove, but has become an urgent issue for the village.

“The warmer temperatures are coming and you obviously know what’s gonna happen next,” Hank Diamond, a member of the local service district committee, said Wednesday.

“You won’t be able live in that community in the summer, probably, if you don’t move it.”

Nameless Cove is waiting on a price quote from contractors, and Diamond said the community is hoping for provincial assistance to remove the sizable creature that he estimates to be 25-30 feet.

“It would take a fairly fair sized vessel to move that off the beach even at high tide, you know, and it seems to be settling in the sand more, so it’s gonna be harder and harder to get outta there, and it’s starting to rot.”

The body is in close proximity to some residences, wharves, and is less than 100 metres from a graveyard.

The beach is also a tourist attraction for its proximity to Flowers Island. The whale’s body is currently in the line of vision for anyone hoping to snap a photo of the island’s famed lighthouse.

Diamond reached out to Service NL after Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) told Nameless Cove the removal of the whale carcass is the municipality’s responsibility.

In an e-mailed statement, Service NL said it is working with the district and ”the whale will have to be moved and disposed of, either by towing it to a more secluded location to decompose or by burial.”

Dead smelly whales are not uncommon an issue for seaside Newfoundlanders: Last June, a dead humpback was lifted by crane in Outer Cove, N.L., and taken to a disposal site.

But small communities like Nameless Cove, armed with tiny boats and a population under 100 people in northern Newfoundland, are faced with a difficult task when whales wash ashore.

Diamond said DFO officials visited the site last fall to assess the beached whale, leading many locals to believe they would return to remove the body in the spring. Then villagers were surprised and upset when DFO told them it fell outside the department’s responsibility.

“It’s like Russian roulette, whatever community it lands on, it’s on you,” Diamond said.

So far, Diamond said the response from Service NL has been encouraging. But the town needs to move fast on the difficult removal, with or without the government’s help.

“If they support it or if they don’t, it’s got to move,” said Diamond. “We’ll see to it I guess.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained
Next story
Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum

Just Posted

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Most Read