Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne during an update on the coronavirus situation on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says a plane meant to pick up Canadians from Wuhan, China is on its way to Vietnam.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Champagne says the charter flight will wait in Hanoi for final permission from Chinese authorities to land and collect Canadians from an area quarantined to contain an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

The Canadian Press has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Canadians and permanent residents currently in the city that is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The letter says a flight will depart from Wuhan’s international airport early Thursday morning although no time has been given.

It also says that due to high demand, the government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said 304 Canadians have asked for assistance to return home but only 280 have Canadian passports.

Ottawa has said that upon arrival in Canada, the evacuees will be quarantined at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton for 14 days.

The letter also says visits from friends and family during this period will not be permitted, to prevent the possible transmission of the virus.

The new coronavirus has so far killed 425 people in China and two others in Hong Kong and in the Philippines.

More than 20,000 people have been sickened by the virus in China and at least 180 in other countries, including four in Canada.

READ MORE: Ontario coronavirus investigations seem to be tapering off

—With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after making fake coronavirus claim on Westjet flight leaving Toronto
Next story
Report tells Health Canada to rethink funding in opioids fight

Just Posted

Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation; organizers aim to raise $1 million

Speed bumps near Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park gone today, here tomorrow

Bumps will eventually be replaced by humps, but not likely this year

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Firefighters respond to brush blaze at Salmon Arm townhomes

Smoky fire quickly extinguished at 20th Street NE complex

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria contest

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Report tells Health Canada to rethink funding in opioids fight

Report says feds should focus funding where service providers are helping people with opioid-use disorder

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Most Read