The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the United States appears to have backed off on its plan to send soldiers to the Canada-U.S. border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Canadians will have to wait weeks before social distancing rules and other COVID-19 restrictions begin to be loosened, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily update from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday (April 15).

Trudeau said Canada needs to get through the first COVID-19 wave before the government considers reopening the country and its economy.

“One size fits all will not work,” he said. “It will be weeks more before we can seriously consider loosening the requirements.”

Opening it too early, the prime minister said, would be “terrible” if it plunges Canada back into new cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus. “Massive, rapid testing… and very aggressive contact tracing” will be essential as people head back to work.

“Until there is a vaccine, we are going to have to remain extremely vigilant as a world as a country for resurgences,” Trudeau said.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had 27,540 cases and 954 deaths due to COVID-19. At a later press conference, Dr. Theresa Tam called the fight against the pandemic “a marathon, not a sprint.”

Tam said current measures to contain the pandemic appear to be working but that the country still has a long way to go.

“The epidemic growth rate has slowed but the main message for all Canadians is not to let go. You’re doing a great job, let’s continue this until we get to the bottom of the hill,” she said.

Tam said the rate of healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus ranges from seven to 11 per cent.

More to come.

READ MORE: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission
Next story
Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Just Posted

City councillor encourages Salmon Arm residents to participate in National Takeout Day

Wednesday, April 15 is being marked as a day to buy takeout food to support local businesses

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Unattended campfire in Shuswap’s Fly Hills sparks concern

Resident frustrated to find logs left smouldering and aflame in recreation area

Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Shuswap Trail Alliance offers guidelines, appreciation for assistance with trails

Customers of Salmon Arm organic farmers’ market embrace online alternative

Wild Flight Farm owner Hermann Bruns sees sales spike with internet orders

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Column: People in the Shuswap itching to get outdoors

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

Crash nearly takes out North Okanagan recycling truck driver

Wednesday morning incident sends woman to hospital

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

Column: Gearing up for spring fishing, uplifted by glimmer of hope

Great Outdoors by James Murray

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Most Read