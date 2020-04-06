FILE – Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians on board Coral Princess can disembark, fly home on chartered plane: Champage

Cruise ship had docked in Florida with cases of COVID-19 on board

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said any asymptomatic Canadians aboard the Coral Princess will be able to disembark after the government secured a chartered flight.

In a tweet, Champagne said those who don’t show COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get off the boat in Florida and onto a Holland America charter after they undergo a health screening.

Some passengers were allowed off the ship yesterday but Canadians weren’t among them, due to new guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Those guidelines said cruise passengers shouldn’t board commercial flights, meaning only those with chartered flights were able to disembark.

READ MORE: Canadians aboard COVID-19 stricken cruise ship to start coming home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning
Next story
As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Just Posted

Immune compromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

Salmon Arm beats Vernon in BCHL video final

Silverbacks to meet Cowichan Valley Capitals in league’s simulated video Fred Page Cup final

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Not alone: Volunteers play tic-tac-toe on seniors’ windows

‘Hopefully this will go beyond COVID-19’

Dyer: DIY energy audit with solar bonus material

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Letter: Opportunity for debate lost to personal attack

Examples of B.C. premier’s integrity would have been better

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Most Read