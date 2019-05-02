Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news: survey

Half of survey participants also reported clicking on a headline expecting to read balanced coverage

A national online survey suggests that a growing number of Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation survey found that 40 per cent of respondents said they had little to no confidence in their ability to tell the difference between factual and false information shared in media reports.

More than half of survey participants also reported clicking on a headline expecting to read a balanced news account, only to find the story was pushing an agenda.

The survey found 48 per cent of respondents struggled to distinguish between fact and falsehood, while doubts about the authenticity of news stories had jumped 10 per cent in the past year.

READ MORE: How confident are you at spotting ‘fake news’?

READ MORE: Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The Canadian Journalism Foundation says the survey findings are troubling, particularly in the run-up to a federal election.

The survey, conducted over a five-day period last month, sampled more than 2,300 Canadians.

Online polls cannot be assigned a margin of error, according to the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room
Next story
BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Just Posted

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Province promises no action on electoral changes sought by mayoral candidate

Beverley Iglesias, who finished third in 2018 Chase mayoral race, requests mandatory voters list

Where do recyclables from Shuswap homes end up?

Recent reports of Canadian garbage dumped overseas raises question of where local materials go

Canada Day Children’s Festival needs more people power

Longtime organizers of Salmon Arm event can’t keep up the commitment after so many years

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Salty days ahead for Salmon Arm with return of Enduro and Street Fest

All things mountain bike celebrated with annual race and community event

Company looking to produce CBD oil in the South Okanagan one step closer

Green Mountain, to be located on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfir

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Fiery crash closes Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

UPDATE: Dog killed after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews responded to a blaze in the Traders Cove area

Most Read