(Black Press Media file photo)

Canadians worried about healthcare more than carbon tax: poll

Canadian Medical Association survey says wait times and staff shortages are top concerns

Health care is top of mind for Canadians leading into this year’s federal election, according to a new poll from a national group representing physicians.

The Canadian Medical Association on Wednesday released a survey that suggests 53 per cent of Canadians are concerned about the future of health care, compared to 20 per cent who are concerned about the carbon tax.

Another two-thirds believe governments will cut health care services to balance their budgets.

“We’re hearing more and more devastating stories of Canadians struggling to get the care they need, from younger Canadians looking for mental health support to seniors waiting weeks for a long-term care bed,” said president Dr. Gigi Osler in a news release.

READ MORE: B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

Long wait times (62 per cent), staff shortages (60 per cent), and hospital overcrowding (59 per cent) were among the biggest concerns.

The association acknowledges health care has long been an election issue, but said its poll reveals more about potential voting behaviour: Six out of 10 respondents suggested they’d vote for the party with the best health care plan.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
