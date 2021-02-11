A person wears a protective mask after grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A person wears a protective mask after grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Cancelling school break, delayed election: Provinces mull ways to slow COVID spread

Provinces are making a variety of choices

Voting in Newfoundland and Labrador’s upcoming election has been postponed in the area that includes the provincial capital of St. John’s because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

There won’t be any ballot boxes on the Avalon Peninsula on Saturday, but voting is to go ahead in other parts of the province. The results will not be released until all voting has concluded.

Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk called for the move Thursday after provincial health authorities reported a record 53 new infections and 32 presumptive cases a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Ontario officials were deciding whether to cancel March break as a way to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Education Minister Stephen Lecce was expected to provide more details after getting advice from that province’s top doctor on whether cancelling the break would curb spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario’s largest teachers union has called on the government to keep March break in place, because students, families and teachers need the time off.

Back in Newfoundland, Chaulk had written a letter to party leaders saying the “current significant outbreak has had a profound impact on our ability to conduct a fair election, and immediate action is required to be taken.”

Chaulk wrote that people who’d signed up to work at polling stations were backing out in droves. Fifty-one people who were supposed to work in one district had all quit, he said.

Since a funeral-related outbreak in the spring, the province had not seen daily case numbers exceed 10 until this week. There are now 110 active cases in the province, the vast majority reported this week.

Ontario reported 945 new infections but public health officials warned that number was under-reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 258 new cases in Peel Region, 116 in York Region and 112 in Toronto.

On the vaccine front, after weeks of uncertainty in the supply chain, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, head of Canada’s distribution efforts, advised that manufacturers have said they will deliver the quantities promised for the end of the first quarter.

Fortin said the slowdown on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries will end next week as the company has confirmed it will send almost 1.8 million doses over the next four weeks.

READ MORE: Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Moderna’s next shipment, however, will be two-thirds of what was previously expected for the week of Feb. 22. The remaining doses needed to reach two million in the quarter are expected in March.

About 2.5 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose of a vaccine so far. Only 0.5 per cent have received a second dose.

“We’ve had a few hiccups, but overall I think we are still on track,” said Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer.

Over the past seven days, there have been 24,331 new infections across the country. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,476.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Insurers see profit gains despite ‘tough year’ of COVID-19 fatalities
Next story
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Just Posted

On Feb. 8, 2021 Salmon Arm council approved third reading of a rezoning and official community plan amendment for a potential 18-unit residential development at 1910 11th Street NE, next to the RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council OKs housing next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment despite noise concerns

Site near amenities, need for more affordable housing, noise mitigation plans convince politicians

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen’s latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Sagmoen’s charge of assaulting police officer adjourned in Vernon court

The 40-year-old’s arraignment hearing has been pushed to March 4

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sagmoen to return to Vernon courts today

Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting peace officer in October incident in Spallumcheen

The Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm will go to tender by Feb. 19, according to city staff. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Underpass in Salmon Arm expected to go to tender within two weeks

Engineering fees for Ross Street project increasing by $170,000

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Waste water that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon directs reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

The Penticton Plaza was listed as sold for $15.5 million Feb. 4, 2021. (Google Streetview)
South Okanagan shopping complex sells for $15.5 million

The complex includes Safeway and the Copper Mug Pub

View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)
Osoyoos growing faster than the regional district

By 2025, an additional 137 residential units are needed to keep up with population growth

Most Read