Candidate in last Salmon Arm municipal election wants equity for future contenders

Former municipal candidate in 2022 election wants more equity in process so people who are marginalized have equal opportunity to participate in politics. (File photo)

City council wants more information about providing a voters list to all candidates in municipal elections, following a request from a resident who ran in the 2022 election.

In a letter to council, Kristine Wickner wrote about systemic barriers she faced as a young woman in her run for council, along with steps the city could take to follow up on its commitment on social media to ‘Embrace Equity,’ both for her and for future equity-seeking candidates.

Although she said she will likely speak publicly at some point about what she described as her “toxic and traumatic” experience as a candidate, her letter included four immediate suggestions.

Her first suggestion was to bring city bylaws surrounding elections into accordance with the Local Government Act. The section of the Act she referred to said nominees should be entitled to a free copy of the voters list.

“Without access to this important tool, new candidates that do not have the name recognition that incumbents or high status individuals benefit from are left to spend an exceptional amount of money trying to achieve the same level of notoriety,” she wrote.

Secondly, she requested that the city get the voters list report from Elections BC and give it to all candidates from the 2022 Salmon Arm municipal election, if they want it, by Oct. 15 2023.

“As someone very familiar with election campaigns, part of my strategy included a voters list that could be used for direct contact with residents,” she wrote, pointing out the request was not fulfilled during the campaign but she would still like it.

Thirdly, she suggested the city advocate to the Union of BC Municipalities for local government elections to be run by Elections BC. Wickner noted that voter turnout in municipal elections around B.C. was about 30 per cent and many people didn’t realize an election campaign was underway.

“Having Elections BC responsible for local elections would mean a province wide communications campaign with tools supplied to local governments… allowing CEO’s to focus on just the election itself which is a huge organizational task… One of the reasons provincial and federal elections get higher turnouts is the advanced voter registration. It is a communication tool in itself that signals to voters ‘there’s an election coming’ which is quite possibly the biggest hurdle…

“Consider that young people, racialized people, working class people, are all more likely to be working on a Saturday – the information about advanced voting and where to vote on registration cards alone will increase the level of equity and diversity in voices electing our representatives substantially. I refuse to accept the overused and under investigated idea that people ‘just don’t care’ about local politics. That is simply not what I heard or experienced during my very extensive campaign focused on social and climate justice. ”

Fourthly, Wickner recommended the city set up an equity fund to lower barriers associated with money.

“Some of them are having to take time off work to campaign and attend candidate events, childcare while campaigning with no income, having nice clothes or a haircut to look presentable, inability to fundraise because of the socio-economic status of your networks . Again, one’s ability to afford these things should not be a barrier to electoral politics. ”

She concluded: “With amazing women like Melanie Mark leaving politics in droves, never mind the ones that never dare step forward out of fear of the toxicity, I firmly believe that it’s time we start naming our experiences and advocating for change before we let women and other marginalized folks reach their breaking point. Until then Embracing Equity is just a nice slogan or hashtag but not the experience of many folks when it comes to politics. ”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond responded to the letter by saying that first runs at municipal council are always difficult and “it takes guts to do a follow-up, deep dive into things that didn’t work.”

Regarding the four suggestions, she said it’s important to have these conversations. She said she would leave it with council to consider how “we always need to look to improve equity and to give opportunity to those seeking equity to be a part of munipcal politics.”

Coun. Tim Lavery noted he did a cursory check of a few municipalities that provide voters’ lists: Langford, John Horgan’s former riding, with a voter turnout of 24 per cent, Burnaby with 20 per cent and Coquitlam with 19. He said he would be interested in the report but doesn’t think an advanced list automatically increases voter turnout.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren made a motion that city staff provide council a report by Feb. 26, 2024 on viability and logistics of providing a voters list for all candidates in municipal elections. It was supported unanimously.

