Cannabis store application receives approval from Summerland council

An application for a retail cannabis store in Summerland is one step closer to becoming a reality now that municipal council has supported the application.

At the council meeting on Monday evening, council unanimously gave support to a Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch Application submitted by Green Gaia for a store at Summerfair Shopping Centre.

Municipal staff said the application did not generate negative letters or comments from the community.

The only public comment about the application was positive.

“I joyfully look forward to a thriving cannabis industry in Summerland,” Donnie Allison told council during the public comment opportunity early in the meeting.

In addition, the RCMP and the Superintendent of Schools for School District 67 have both reviewed the application.

The RCMP responded as “interests unaffected by the permit” since there are high security regulations governing cannabis retail stores.

The school district’s response stated, “While we do not condone the use of cannabis, it is not located near a school and has a highly visible store front.”

The referral for the non-medical cannabis retail store was received from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch on Oct. 29.

The request is for operating hours from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. This is consistent with the hours of operation for the Summerland Liquor Store, in the same shopping centre.

