Canoe Beach Cafe wants help identifying those responsible for vandalism

The Canoe Beach Cafe is looking for the public’s help in catching those responsible for vandalism and theft at the beachfront business.
In a post on Facebook, the cafe owners offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft and vandalism. According to the cafe’s post, the break-in and subsequent theft and vandlism took place at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.
The post describes “a senseless amount of damage” caused to the business.
Despite the damage, the cafe was able to open the following day.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter