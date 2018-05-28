The view from the temporarily closed canoe beach cafe. (Jim Dunlop/Facebook)

Canoe Beach closed due to high water

City announces beach closure for public safety

Canoe Beach is closed until further notice.

The City of Salmon Arm made the decision to close the beach Monday morning, May 28, after water could be seen at the tunnel beach access under the train tracks.

“Due to the high water levels and to ensure public safety, effective today, the city has made the decision to close Canoe Beach,” writes city director of engineering and public works Rob Niewenhuizen.

“However, on a positive note, It appears that all of the major river flows into Shuswap Lake have reached a peak and are starting to drop, so hopefully the lake levels will peak soon and we will be able to start the clean up process.”

The Canoe Beach Cafe made a decision to close it’s doors over the weekend due to high water.

