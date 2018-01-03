Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer Lindsy and Von Gulfan hold their newborn son Elias Rhys Alexander Gulfan, the Shuswap’s New Year’s baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Canoe couple welcome Shuswap’s New Year’s baby

Lindsy and Von Gulfan give birth to Elias Rhys Alexander at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

  • Jan. 3, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

BARB BROUWER

CONTRIBUTOR

He was due to arrive at about the same time as Santa.

But Elias Rhys Alexander Gulfan made his debut at Shuswap Lake General Hospital at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, keeping mom, Lindsy, and dad, Von, waiting for more than a week.

Weighing in at 8 lbs. 4 oz., Elias was a bit of an oops, laughs Lindsy, who had been extremely nervous about being induced after a very rough go when the couple’s daughter, Noelle,was born three years ago in Calgary.

Related link: First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at stroke of midnight

“The doctors and nurses were wonderful, very accommodating,” she says. “This actually felt like a natural birth.”

“It’s very personalized here,” says Von, adding his thanks to hospital staff and to the family’s Seventh Day Adventist Church family for their continuing support.

The couple arrived in Canoe just over a year ago, a spontaneous move made after Lindsy and Von decided they liked it here and would be happy living closer to Lindsy’s mom.

So far so good, laughs the couple whose daughter visited her new brother shortly after he was born.

Lindsey and Von know their sleep will be fractured for the next several months, with Elias already resting up during the day and wanting to eat every couple of hours.

But with fist curled up to his cheek, the same way he arrived, Elias looks content in his mom’s arms.

Previous story
Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme
Next story
Shuswap properties increase in value

Just Posted

Shuswap properties increase in value

BC Assessment releases property value estimates for 2018

Canoe couple welcome Shuswap’s New Year’s baby

Lindsy and Von Gulfan give birth to Elias Rhys Alexander at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Year in Review: July

The News looks back at what made headlines in July

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Art combines beauty and bigotry

Shuswap artist Linda Franklin portrays racism against backdrop of natural splendour

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Most Read