Canoe mobile home park prompts opposition

Group would like to see higher density development able to fund needed services

The properties outlined in blue, which front on Canoe Beach Drive, are the subject of a rezoning application to facilitate the development of a 60-unit mobile home park. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A group of Canoe residents is opposed to a 60-unit mobile home park proposed for their community.

Although applicant Kerry Tarnow told city council on Feb. 11 that the immediate neighours he was able to speak to were not concerned about the development, some residents farther afield are expressing their opposition.

Kristal Burgess, who took on a facilitor role when people met after the development was first proposed, says a petition with more than 90 signatures at last count has been compiled from those in opposition.

She says the main issues of concern for those residents are not that a trailer park is proposed, nor that people wouldn’t own the land.

The biggest concern is that the group of residents would like to increase the amount of property tax that can be paid to the city, she says.

“Canoe needs infrastructure upgrades. It’s a rapidly expanding community and is very under-serviced.”

Read more: Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

The medium density, R4 zoning supported by the official community plan would mean 140 units could be paying taxes, as opposed to the R6 zoning being proposed which would allow for a 60-unit mobile home park.

“It’s not the highest and best use, and doesn’t look out for the long term,” she says.

Burgess also noted the applicant has applied for a variance which would require a sidewalk be put along only one of the two lots that front Canoe Beach Drive.

“A lot of people want a safe way to the beach… The safety aspect is big for a lot of people, a lot of young families live in Canoe.”

Read more: Challenging Canoe property going to hearing

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council on Feb. 11 that the applicant has worked on refining the plan since October, changing it several times to meet city requirements.

Burgess said, for the most part, the residents have been positive about the developers and appreciate how much money has gone into it.

“We do appreciate that. We just don’t think it’s the highest and best use.”

A public hearing is tentatively set for Monday, March 11.

Property owners are Canoe Beach Properties Ltd. and a B.C. numbered company, represented by applicants T. & K. Tarnow. They plan to build the mobile home park on two lots totalling 3.5 hectares (8.8 acres) which will front on Canoe Beach Drive.

At the west end, the property is adjacent to Camp Elkcanoe and the ball diamonds and, to the south, sits the Lakeside Pines residential subdivision.

Tarnow told council the idea to bring some affordable housing options to the community.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter