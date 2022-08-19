Canoe residents request sidewalk from Salmon Arm council for ‘blind corner’

Two Canoe residents write to Salmon Arm council at the end of July about the dangers of a blind corner where 70th Avenue NE intersects with 46th Street NE. (City of Salmon Arm photo)

Sidewalk extension wanted as traffic in area increases

Residents of Canoe would like a sidewalk extended on 70th Avenue NE in the area of the Turtle Ridge subdivision.

Salmon Arm council received two letters from Canoe residents in its Aug. 8 agenda, both referring to what they described as a dangerous blind corner.

Gail Gowriluk said she is concerned over the lack of a sidewalk at the west end of the 70th Avenue NE and 46th Street NE intersection in Canoe.

“We walk this road twice a day and for most of the walk there is a nice sidewalk, but on the very blind, 90-degree corner it abruptly stops. We have 15+ children living on this street now, and our concern is they may not be as observant to the oncoming traffic as an adult,” she wrote.

Linda Hawes provided photos as well as a similar sentiment.

“I have seen excited kids careening around the corner, a blind corner until you’re right in it, families walking down the middle of the road to accommodate their numbers, and dog walkers doing the same.

“With a swale on the right side as they head farther away from the lake, and a very narrow verge on either side – there is no safe place for pedestrian traffic while there has been and will be a significant increase in automotive traffic in the area,” Hawes wrote.

Coun. Chad Eliason suggested that the request be included in the list of specific referrals that council deals with at budget time, generally in late autumn.

