Robert Cooper

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

A woman and her children escaped a car fire without injury, Tuesday afternoon.

The woman who wished to go unnamed, says she was travelling down Ziprick Road just before 4 p.m. when she heard a loud bang.

“I said to my kids, I hope that wasn’t us.”

All of the sudden a large puff of smoke appeared from the vehicle’s engine.

The woman pulled over and quickly got herself and her kids out of the car. She said she called 911 but that emergency crews took sometime to arrive on scene.

As soon as the family was safe out of the car, the vehicle burst into flames.

The car was destroyed and had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the engine to catch on fire.

With files Sydney Morton

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
