Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

A Vancouver man may be regretting his choice of luxury vehicle after the BMW he was driving alerted police to the fact he crashed near Princeton, Sunday.

RCMP received a call at about 6:15 p.m. after BMW Assist, a telematic roadside service using cellular and Global Positioning technology, automatically contacted police to inform them the car’s airbags had deployed.

Officers located the vehicle just off Old Hedley Road.

RELATED: Man airlifted after dirt bike crash near Tulameen

“They found a BMW that had left the road…but on investigation found signs of impairment on the driver,” said Parsons.

“Basically his car called 911 on him.”

Following an investigation the driver was given a 90-day road side license suspension.

RELATED: Llamas on the lam!

BMW Assist is free with most new vehicle purchases.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees
Next story
Pike Mountain fire continues to grow – quadruples in 24 hours

Just Posted

New ways to play coming to Sicamous Beach Park

Sicamous council green-lights funds for floating play structures plus water and lighting projects

Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

The 26-year-old man’s body was retrieved on July 16

Delayed Highway 1 project, Rapattack prompts road trip

Salmon Arm councillors travelling to Victoria to meet with ministers

Leaky roof leads to partial closure of Interior Health building

Salmon Arm lab is open but adult day care and bathing services are closed this week

Small wildfire near Chase under control

Spot-sized fire on Scatchard Mountain not expected to grow

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Pike Mountain fire continues to grow – quadruples in 24 hours

Fire threatens area consumed in 2017 by a 3,500 hectare blaze

Vernon Knights hire Van Horlick

New head coach of Junior B franchise in Armstrong

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball up to bat in Kelowna tournament

Peewee team grabs third place in Valley of Champions

St. Albert knocks down Canadians

Finals of Valley of the Champions

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Most Read