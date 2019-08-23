At approximately 11:30 a.m., a white Mini Cooper being towed by an motor home on Hwy. 97 caught fire in its engine compartment. The car quickly became fully-involved with flames, with the Penticton Fire Department responding to douse the blaze. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Car catches fire while being towed by motor home on Hwy. 97

The incident occured just north of Sage Mesa Rd., no injuries have been reported

A car fire on Hwy. 97 north of Sage Mesa Road has slowed traffic this afternoon.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, a white Mini Cooper being towed by a motor home on the highway caught fire in its engine compartment. The rest of the car quickly became fully-involved in flames, with Penticton Fire Department members responding shortly after to douse the blaze.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

As of 12:20 p.m. traffic was moving slowly in both directions on Hwy. 97 with the totalled car removed from the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

