Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

While no suspects have been arrested in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting at the Hospitality Inn in Lower Sahali that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries, other charges have been laid as a result of the investigation,

Police say a vehicle at the scene of the incident was later found abandoned on a rural property near Chase. This led to the execution of a search warrant of the property.

Steven Stuart Gardner was arrested on an unrelated investigation for events that occurred on or around Sept. 13.

Gardner was charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving while prohibited.

Anybody who witnessed the shooting, or with information on Gardner, is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (2477).



