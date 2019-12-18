Car crash causes power outage to 3,700 hydro customers in the Shuswap

A motor vehicle accident has left approximately 3,700 homes and businesses without electricity in the Shuswap according to BC Hydro.
Hydro crews are on site working to restore power to properties over a wide area along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor ranging from just east of Salmon Arm to the Griffin Lake area.
Crews are on site at an outage in #Sicamous affecting 3,400 customers caused my a motor vehicle accident. You can find the latest updates here: https://t.co/5H11LGoj46 pic.twitter.com/4efNATd8Xf
The power has been off since shortly after 10 a.m. and BC Hydro expects it to be restored by 2:30 p.m.
Along with homes by the Trans-Canada Highway, the power is out in Sicamous, Solsqua and all along Highway 97A to the southern tip of Mara Lake.
In total, 3,798 hydro customers are left in the dark.
