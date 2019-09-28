Car crash cuts power in Sicamous, Malakwa

More than 4,050 BC Hydro customers have been without power since 8:22 a.m.

A vehicle accident has left residents throughout Sicamous and Malakwa without power since Saturday morning.

A total of 4,050 customers have been experiencing power outages since 8:22 a.m. BC Hydro has crews on site, and estimates that things will be up and running again at 2 p.m.

The affected areas in and around Sicamous include about 1200 people east of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road and west of Highway 97A. Another 1650 or so are without lights around Swansea Point, South of Old Town Road, and about 260 customers are without power north of Amy Road.

In Malakwa, 923 customers are without power south-west of the Trans Canada and north-east of Highway 97A.

Sicamous RCMP said they could not provide information related to the vehicle accident as officers are still investigating the incident.

Brendan Shykora