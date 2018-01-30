Car crash in Oliver leads to arrest and drug charges in Princeton

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly hit a pedestrian in Oliver and then fled to Princeton

A woman who allegedly hit another woman with a stolen car and fled from Oliver was arrested near Princeton Friday January 26 after her vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Several charges have resulted from the incident including assault with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to Penticton RCMP Corporal Dan Moskaluk police were called to a Lakeside Drive residence in Oliver where they found a victim had been struck by a car and the driver of the car had left the scene.

A short time later, according to Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons, police were notified of a car crash on Highway 3 near Bromley Rock, and that the driver was acting suspiciously.

Parsons said passersby stopped to offer assistance and “the female was saying she didn’t need any help and not to call anyone…One of them left the area to get back to cell service to let us know.”

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, and the driver of the car were known to each other.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered the crashed vehicle was stolen and during the course of their investigation they discovered “a substantial amount of crystal meth.”

Angelene Solien, 22 of Oliver, was held in custody and appeared in court Monday January 29.

