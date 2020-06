The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Westside Road

A vehicle has crashed into the rockface along Westside Road in Wilson’s Landing.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m.

The driver did get out of the vehicle, but there is currently no word on whether they sustained any injuries.

A single lane of traffic is open on Westside Road, alternating in both directions.

