Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun from a vehicle after its driver fled the scene.
According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road after it failed to stop at a stop sign, on April 23.
The incident unfolded about 4 a.m. as the vehicle refused to stop for officers and was later located abandoned in the 1300-block of Ladner Road.
Mounties searched the vehicle before it was towed and discovered a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun inside.
No charges have been laid in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.
