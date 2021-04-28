Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

Officers seized the items from the car on April 23

Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun from a vehicle after its driver fled the scene.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road after it failed to stop at a stop sign, on April 23.

The incident unfolded about 4 a.m. as the vehicle refused to stop for officers and was later located abandoned in the 1300-block of Ladner Road.

Mounties searched the vehicle before it was towed and discovered a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun inside.

No charges have been laid in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.

