Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade

Police said a 79-year-old man was badly hurt after driving his car through a fence

A 79-year-old man was seriously hurt after his car plunged 25 feet from a level of an East Vancouver parkade and it landed on its roof in the middle of a construction site.

Police said Friday the man was parking his car in a lot near Victoria Drive and East 41 Avenue on Thursday morning when he drove through a fence.

READ MORE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Firefighters were called in to assist with rescuing the man, who was taken to hospital.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said no one in the construction pit was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

