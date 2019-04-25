Car stolen from Chase found crashed on Trans-Canada Highway

The occupants of the stolen vehicle were gone by the time the RCMP arrived

The Chase RCMP are seeking the people responsible for stealing a vehicle from a Chase business and then crashing it into a tree earlier this month.

On April 12 at 4:30 a.m., the Chase RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch alongside the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Squilax Anglemont Road. A 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse had left the roadway and struck a tree; the occupants had left.

Further investigation revealed the car had been stolen earlier that night.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
