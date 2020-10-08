This Jan. 26, 2009 file photo shows the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jens Meyer, file

Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

carbon taxClimate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label
Next story
Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

Just Posted

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Salmon Arm

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Volunteers helped get man injured in side-by-side rollover to Sicamous.

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read