Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

This anonymous Christmas card written from a person who is homeless in Penticton arrived on the Hughes doorstep on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The note thanks them for playing the Grinch movie every year in their annual Christmas display. (Hughes photo)

The Hughes family have had an emotional Christmas. First their beloved Grinch was stolen from their Christmas display. Then the thief’s heart grew three sizes and the Grinch was returned, unharmed, a few days later.

Now, on Tuesday night, a hand-written Christmas card from a local person experiencing homelessness arrived anonymously on their doorstep that had both the Hughes in tears.

“I had this card show up on my doorstep last night. I am so humbled and full of emotion. This made me cry,” said April Hughes.

The card reads: “Dear family, I’ve been homeless for a few years now … I came across your street a couple years ago and happened to see your Grinch movie playing and for some reason, during a very dark, lonely and cold … etc. I sat myself down in the snow and watched your Grinch movie and for some reason, just watching it … even in the most depressing of seasons, it put a little light back into my soul and it was exactly what I needed to keep on getting by in life.”

The man then wrote that since that first time he discovered the movie playing in the front yard of the Hughes’ house, he’s been back every year since.

He went on to thank the Hughes, saying “you never know what little things we do that impact others.”

He signed it “Just a man.”

April and her husband Kevin were completely touched by the card and hope the man’s thoughtfulness can help people have more compassion for those living on the streets.

The Hughes have been putting on one of Penticton’s favourite Christmas displays at their Granby Ave. home for 25 years. Among the many lights and displays in the front yard is the life-like Grinch wearing a Santa suit riding the family’s tractor.

They also play the Grinch movie on a loop in the front yard. It’s been a highlight for Christmas tours for years.

The Hughes love putting on their Christmas display because it makes them happy and spreads Christmas cheer. But they didn’t realize how Christmas light display could sometimes have big impacts, as the man who wrote the card pointed out.

