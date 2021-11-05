Carriage house planned for unique lot in Salmon Arm’s Appleyard subdivision

City planning report for rezoning application notes parcel has irregular shape and shared driveway

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a 2.17-acre lot at 2621 17th St. SE from R1, single family residential zone, to R8, residential suite zone, to accommodate construction of a detached suite. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The owners of a large, unusually shaped lot in Appleyard would like to build a detached suite or carriage house on the property.

Applicant Ressel Constructors Inc., on behalf of owner D. Reynolds, has applied to the City of Salmon Arm to rezone a 2.175-acre parcel at 2621 17th St. NE from R1, single family residential, to R8, residential suite zone.

The lot is designated medium density in the city’s official community plan (OCP).

The report from city planning staff, which registered support for the application, noted the parcel is unique with an irregular shape and a shared driveway with the adjacent parcel to the north.

A three-metre right-of-way for a future Cress Creek greenway connection exists along the east parcel boundaries, adjacent to the proposed site for the detached suite.

“While relatively large in area, the subject parcel is significantly affected by natural terrain, with a ‘potentially hazardous area’ identified in the OCP mapping along the west portion of the parcel, and a watercourse (Cress Creek) along the south portion,” stated the staff report.

After being considered at the city’s development and planning services committee meeting on Nov. 1, it will move forward to a council meeting, likely on Nov. 8.

