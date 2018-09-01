Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

The Fraser Health Authority is investigating cluster cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Surrey.

Officials said Friday the the source of the bacteria, which was first reported in the Guildford neighbourhood.

“Legionnaires’ disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella. Legionella is commonly found in the environment, particularly in freshwater, groundwater, and soil,” a statement read.

“The bacterium can grow and spread in human-made building water systems like cooling towers, hot tubs that aren’t drained after each use, decorative fountains, and large plumbing systems.”

Anyone who has developed pneumonia-like symptoms with a high-risk condition (e.g., chronic lung conditions, smokers, elderly, immunocompromised) is advised to seek medical attention.

“If they have been in the Guildford area of Surrey in the past 10 days (i.e., since Aug. 21), they should also mention this to their doctor for testing, advice, and treatment.”