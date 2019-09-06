(Crimestoppers)

Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

You know what they say about things that are too good to be true?

Well, two West Kelowna residents learned the meaning of the colloquialism first-hand last month.

The two Good Samaritans were won over by hard-luck stories and promises of gold for cash.

On Aug. 17, two men, who appeared to be stranded on the side of the road with an older grey Infiniti and an empty gas tank, when another man stopped to help.

The man offered to take them to get gas but they insisted they needed cash instead and offered gold in exchange.

“Both men were well dressed and said they were from Dubai,” stated the Crimestoppers release.

“The male who did the talking was described as being Middle Eastern-looking, in his 40’s, bald, approximately 5’9” tall and stocky. A younger man with a full beard and dark hair remained in the car.”

Another instance of a similar scam occurred on Aug. 30 when somebody was approached in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Gellatly Road.

The man was a dark-complexioned male who was with a female in a silver Subaru car with Alberta licence plates.

They said they were from out-of-country, had a sick child and needed medication. He was offered gold in exchange for the cash they said was needed for medicine.

All of the gold was proven fake when it was taken to a nearby jeweller.

Anybody with information on either of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

READ MORE: Rideshare e-scooters intrusive, novelty rentals: Kelowna city councillor

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.
Next story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Just Posted

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Prizes galore for one 12-year-old and his prize livestock

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Most Read