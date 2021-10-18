In this June 23, 2021 photo a gambler picks up chips at a roulette table at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. Lawyers representing operators of British Columbia’s largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wayne Parry

In this June 23, 2021 photo a gambler picks up chips at a roulette table at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. Lawyers representing operators of British Columbia’s largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wayne Parry

Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules

Large bags full of cash at the casino were cited as examples of suspicious activity

Lawyers for British Columbia’s largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.

In final submissions at B.C.’s public inquiry into money laundering, lawyers representing Great Canadian Casino Company and Gateway Casinos and Entertainment say their clients consistently met obligations to report the appearance of suspicious cash.

Great Canadian Casino lawyer Mark Skwarok told Commissioner Austin Cullen that the company went beyond its reporting obligations to the Crown-owned B.C. Lottery Corporation, including installing a surveillance system that extended to parking areas near the River Rock casino in Richmond, B.C.

Videos showing people carrying large bags full of cash at the casino were cited as examples of suspicious activity with likely links to organized crime and money laundering ahead of the provincial government’s decision in 2019 to launch the public inquiry.

Lawyer David Gruber, representing Gateway Casinos, told the inquiry that it’s a myth that large cash transactions are casino money makers because data shows the high-limit tables are not important revenue drivers.

The inquiry has heard testimony over the past year that investigators raised concerns more than a decade ago with gaming and government officials about increasing amounts of suspicious cash at Vancouver-area casinos.

Closing submissions conclude Tuesday and Cullen’s final report, including recommendations and possible findings of misconduct and corruption, are due Dec. 15.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos

RELATED: Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

money laundering

Previous story
Okanagan hoops star dies suddenly
Next story
51% of parents ready for COVID jab, as Pfizer asks for Health Canada OK to vaccinate kids

Just Posted

Agriculture Canada’s most recent drought monitor report said ample precipitation in September is not enough to offset precipitation deficits from earlier in the growing season for many regions across B.C. (Screen shot from Agriculture Canada website)
Okanagan Valley still experiencing drought despite rainy September

A.L. Fortune Secondary will include Grade 7 students starting in September. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

These dancers from Shuswap Dance Center are among the participants in the first-ever Dancing with the Shuswap Stars junior event to raise money for Shuswap Hospice. (Raelynn Heppel photo)
Young Dancing with the Shuswap Stars contestants seeking stars for hospice

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College with construction expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2024. (Okanagan College image)
Student housing at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus moving forward