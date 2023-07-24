The Casper Creek Wildfire is now 2,000 ha. (BC WIldfire Service)

The Casper Creek Wildfire is now 2,000 ha. (BC WIldfire Service)

Casper Creek wildfire near Lillooet, Squamish now 2,000ha wildfire of note

Evacuation orders and alerts are in effect for the surrounding communities

The Casper Creek wildfire, located west of Lilooet, is approximately 2,000 hectares in size and is considered to be a fire of note in the province.

The blaze was first discovered on July 11, after likely starting due to a lightning strike. Since then, the fire has been worked on by BC Wildfire Service ground crews and helicopters.

The fire is considered to be out of control and is not responding to suppression efforts by the BC Wildfire Service.

Windy conditions and the hot and dry weather is impacting the fire behaviour.

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and Tsal’alh Chief and Council. For more information visit slrd.bc.ca and the BC Wildfire Service website.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 5 for missing B.C. children
Next story
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

Just Posted

Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility is one of seven long-term care facilities in B.C. operated by Good Samaritan Canada – and one of four in the Okanagan-Shuswap – where Hospital Employees’ Union members have voted overwhelminly in favour of strike action. (Black Press - file photo)
HEU members at 4 Okanagan-Shuswap care facilities vote yes to strike

Okanagan Eats is a new cookbook highlighting the region (Figure 1 Publishing)
New cookbook shows off the culture and recipes of the Okanagan

The CSRD had asked users of the Cedar Heights Water System to conserve water as testing was being done to determine contamination risk from a partially submerged houseboat . (CSRD image)
UPDATE: Blind Bay water intake reopened, risk of contamination low

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has deployed a Structure Protection Unit to properties under an evacuation alert that was issued on July 20 in response to the growing Lower East Adams wildfire. (CSRD image)
Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert