Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.

Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.

More to come …

