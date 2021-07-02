Castlegar wildfire burns 15 hectares but no structures

An aerial view of the Merry Creek fire taken July 1 by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Merry Creek Wildfire near Castlegar has grown to about 15 hectares in size.

The human-caused fire began July 1 near homes and a care home and quickly resulted in evacuation orders.

The BC Wildfire Service still considers the fire out of control, but progress is being made.

According to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), additional structure protection resources arrived at the fire this morning and work by structure protection crews is ongoing.

No structure loss has occurred at this time.

More than 30 properties within the RDCK are under an evacuation order.

A separate evacuation order for properties within the City of Castlegar was downgraded to an evacuation alert last night.

Residents of Castleview Care Centre were safely evacuated yesterday and spent the night at the Castlegar Community Complex.

Highway 3 remains closed in both directions. A detour is in effect. Visit DriveBC for road closure information.

More updates to come …

Merry Creek Wildfire near Castlegar. Photo: Rob Voykin