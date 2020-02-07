Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

January wasn’t a great month for Latte the kitten.

The Northwest Animal Shelter in Smithers had received a call that a cat had been found inside the Dumpster next to the 7-Eleven.

Adoption co-ordinator Nicole Murray says injuries to the cat’s neck and head suggested she was likely thrown in. “She had at the very least been locked inside.”

The RCMP were called in and brought the cat to Babine Animal Hospital. She needed a few X-rays and had some initial stiffness in her neck, but when word spread about her, Murray said it didn’t take long until someone came forward to help.

“An anonymous donor … went in to Babine and they covered the cost that she had incurred up to that point,” said Murray. The person also threw in a little bit extra, which will go towards a de-worming treatment and spay.

Murray said the shelter was extremely grateful for both the donation and the community’s overall response.

She added the organization will keep Latte for another few weeks to recover and find out a little more about her personality before she’s put up for adoption.

