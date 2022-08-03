The Penticton Fire Department puts out a fire at the Meadowlark Motel on Skaha Lake Road late on Aug. 2. (Mike Biden Photography - Twitter)

Cat rescued from fire in Penticton

The fire damaged one unit at the Meadowlark Motel

The residents of several units at the Meadowlark Motel on Skaha Lake Road are without a home after a late-night fire on Aug. 2.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 10:39 p.m. and were able to keep the fire damage to a single unit.

However, there was smoke and water damage to four other units on the property.

The motel was purchased along with two others on Skaha Lake Road by BC Housing as part of plans to convert into low-income housing in 2021.

There were no human injuries due to the fire, with one cat rescued from a unit and provided with oxygen at the scene. The cat is expected to survive, according to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

READ MORE: Shuswap firefighters assisting efforts to contain wildfire near Penticton

Penticton’s Emergency Support Services is currently assisting the occupants until they can return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

