Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

The ban on large fires was announced ahead of the provinces first warm spell of 2022

From noon today (Thursday June 23), category 3 fires will be banned in the Southeast B.C.

Campfires remain permitted: A category 3 fire is any fire that is larger than 2m high by 3m wide, meaning the ban applies to burn piles, windrows and burning grass. A category 3 ban is also in place for the Cariboo and Kamloops fire regions.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has implemented the prohibition to help prevent any wildfires and ensure public safety. B.C. will be experiencing its first warm spell in coming days, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement warning of high temperatures across the province from Saturday through to early next week.

Anyone conducting a category 3 fire across the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must have it fully extinguished by noon Thursday. No timeline for the ban was shared, with the ban to remain in place until otherwise notified, and applies to both public and private land.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Keep up to date on wildfire activity, burning restrictions, and the difference between a campfire, category 2 and category 3 fire at the BC Wildfire website.

READ MORE: Coming warm weather could lead to higher stream flow in the East Kootenay over next few days


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresfire ban

Previous story
Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order in the wake of flooding
Next story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods

Just Posted

The Little Shuswap Lake Band issued an evacuation order due to flooding on June 22, 2022 for two properties on Schouten Road. The yellow area on this Google Earth image is subject to an evacuation alert while the red area is on evacuation order. (Little Shuswap Lake Band)
Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order in the wake of flooding

The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)
Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

As B.C. approaches another summer, students in Salmon Arm area shared a bleak outlook on the future of the Shuswap region in a special essay contest sponsored by the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm essay contest reveals ‘betrayal’ B.C.’s youth feel over climate inaction

Salmon Arm Secondary students Nyah Filipchuk, Caelie Hill, Kate Verdurmen and Isabelle Wilkie were the winners of an essay writing contest about what life in the Shuswap could be like in the year 2052. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm essay writers envision life in the Shuswap in 2052