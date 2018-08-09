Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Staff at Cathedral Lakes Lodge are working to get the summer back on track after being closed for about eight days as BC Wildfire crews worked around the clock to contain the Placer Mountain fire a few kilometres away.

The lodge and campground reopen Fri., Aug. 10.

Glenda Patterson, of Cathedral Lake Lodge, said the phones have been busy taking reservations and trying to reschedule the about 120 guests that were expected over the BC long weekend.

“Unfortunately we lost some very large groups that were coming through Aug. 6 to 9th. We had a large trails group coming in from Alberta. It becomes very complicated to get started up again. It’s a lot about arranging schedules,” she said.

Related:UPDATE: Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 2,336 hectares

Although the scheduling is a “bit of a nightmare,” Patterson said she isn’t complaining, really.

“In some odd way we’ve been lucky this year because our evacuation has been in the early part of the fire season… My sense is they wouldn’t have had the manpower or the priority to fight a fire to the west of us in the middle of nowhere now,” she said.

Resources have fluctuated and been shared with the nearby Snowy Mountain fire, south of Keremeos over recent weeks. Both fires broke out July 17 when a storm brought lightning through the region.

Related: Update: BC Wildfire actioning fire above K-Mountain in Keremeos

Patterson said nothing was removed from the lodge and the staff were not laid off, but rather given a vacation during the time the facilities were closed.

“We’re eager to get back and I think it’s going to be a great rest of the season,” she said, adding, “We can’t thank the forest service enough. They are highly skilled trained professionals. These people are trained and skilled and they know what they are doing. I had faith that they would get this under control.”

At the time of this posting the Placer Mountain fire was considered 90 per cent contained was listed at 2,372 hectares in size.

“This fire is classified as being held. Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will patrol and mop-up today. Gear will continue to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer needed,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: No one seriously injured in Highway 1 crash

Just Posted

Shuswap Selkirks swimmer makes spectacular rise in first year

James Lebuke commits to constant improvement, sights set on Olympics

Update: No one seriously injured in Highway 1 crash

Passersby report minor injuries in Balmoral collision Thursday afternoon

Update: Truck used in Silver Creek Store break and enter was stolen from Blind Bay

Two thieves steal ATM and tobacco from country store

Funds raised for North Shuswap family whose home burned

Community sets up GoFundMe page to help after fire destroys Scotch Creek house on Aug. 7

Haze expected to linger over the Shuswap

Smoke from B.C., Washington wildfires collects due to weather, topography.

Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Difficult decisions

Bev Fair of Edmonton struggles to choose between a variety of stonewear… Continue reading

Related styles

Sisters-in-law Judy Mackenzie and Judy Coutts pose for a photo among a… Continue reading

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Most Read