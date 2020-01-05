Tests conducted by the Salmon Arm Fire Department, Fortis BC and the City of Salmon Arm, show no raised levels of carbon dioxide or methane. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Cause of alarms at RBC Royal Bank remains a mystery

Tests show no raised levels of carbon dioxide or methane gas

The cause of two alarms leading to emergency evacuations at a Salmon Arm bank remains a mystery.

Carbon monoxide detectors at the RBC Royal Bank in Salmon Arm went off twice in a row with no clear cause. Despite later tests performed by the Salmon Arm Fire Department, Fortis BC and the City of Salmon Arm, no raised levels of carbon dioxide or methane gas were detected.

The first evacuation occurred on Thursday, Jan. 2 when Salmon Arm fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the bank. After approximately 15 RBC staff members were evacuated, an ambulance was called as a precaution after a few staff reported feeling dizzy.

The following morning, Jan. 3, the bank had its HVAC systems checked and the building passed inspection. Despite this, fire crews and BC Ambulance services responded to another carbon monoxide alarm later the same day. Six people were taken to hospital but BC Ambulance reported that patients did not suffer carbon monoxide poisoning and were released soon after being admitted.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley describes the situation as “a bit of a mystery.”

RBC has not provided comment on the situation.

