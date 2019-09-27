The home on 35th Avenue and 13th Street in Vernon was described by Vernon fire chief Scott Hemstad at a “total loss” following a Thursday house fire. (Photo: Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

The cause of the fire that incinerated an East Hill home on Thursday afternoon is not yet known, but Vernon Fire Rescue deputy Chief Scott Hemstad says the investigation is underway, having started Friday morning.

It turns out there were more residents of the home than was thought yesterday. In addition to a mother named Emma and her two children, there were two teen-aged boys aged 17 and 19 renting the basement whose possessions were destroyed.

A GoFundMe page for Emma and her children was created by Kelli Christine Thursday night, which has so far garnered $3,325 in donations out of its goal of $10,000.

In a Friday update, Christine said that Emma had decided to pay forward a portion of the donations to her former downstairs neighbours.

“Emma is so generously donating 20 per cent of the funds raised to the two renters that lived in the basement of the house that also lost all of their belongings,” Christine’s update said.

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Just before 4 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 26, Vernon firefighters were called to the home on 35th Avenue and 13th Street—across the street from Silver Star Elementary School—to respond to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, deputy fire Chief Hemstad said his crew found one home engulfed in flames and a neighbouring home was in danger of also catching. He said the fire had potential to spread to the second home but Vernon Fire Rescue acted quickly to defend the dwelling.

Nearly a dozen neighbours lined the sidewalks to watch the situation unfold, even after firefighters and the City of Vernon told the public to stay away from the area to make room for emergency personnel.

BC Hydro and Fortis BC crews cut utilities to the home around 4:30 p.m. Kalamalka Security and Restoration teams arrived on scene shortly before 5 p.m. to ensure the home was secured over night.

Today was an example of the dedicated work of our local firefighters and the expertise they have in responding to such calls,” fire Chief David Lind said. “Between the two homes is a large tree, which caught fire but crews were able to suppress the fire to save the second home.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap
Next story
Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Just Posted

RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Chase police recover three stolen vehicles from rural Celista property

Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

61-year-old Barriere man’s vehicle impounded, issued 90 day suspension

Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Freedom’s Gate Equine Society owner grateful for $4,960 donation from Women Who Wine

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Most Read